New Code Kentucky software development training offered for residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky free of charge

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,273 new cases with 251 of those being children 18 and younger. 520 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 175 in the ICU. 83 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 8.11%, the 31st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate. Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,323. As of Tuesday, 28 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Laurel, Pulaski, Jackson, Knox. Clay and Whitley County. The top five counties in the state with the highest incidence rates are all in Eastern Kentucky, with Clay County leading the state with an incidence rate of 73.9 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.