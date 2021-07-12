Cancel
New Code Kentucky software development training offered for residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky free of charge

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Monday, July 12, 2021) - Those who live in Northern and Eastern Kentucky now have a new pathway into the booming technology sector: Code Kentucky. This new software development training program, which is funded through a grant from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, blends self-guided online learning with weekly classroom meetups and mentorship. Experienced developers will serve as mentors to help answer questions and guide students through the training curriculum. The goal is to prepare participants to land a job as a junior developer upon graduation from the program.

