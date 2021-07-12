Deadline to Sign up to Repeat a Grade July 15

If you live in Pennsylvania and think that your child fell behind this year due to virtual schooling, you now have the chance to sign them up to repeat a grade. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law on June 30, Act 66, that allows students who were enrolled in K-12 grades in the 2020-2021 school year to repeat their most recent grade, regardless of their academic standing. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website, the law strives to “make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.”