Pharmaceuticals

Your flu shot may protect against severe COVID, study finds — but it’s not clear why

By Katie Camero
Biloxi Sun Herald
 17 days ago

Getting a flu shot may come with an added benefit: protection against severe coronavirus infection. That’s the conclusion researchers made from a review of nearly 75 million COVID-19 patient records from around the globe, which found those who received a flu vaccine up to six months before getting infected were less likely to have a stroke, experience sepsis or develop blood clots caused by the disease.

