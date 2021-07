Jul. 29, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. 1945 law meant for urban riots proved a threat to separation of powers –Petition initiative received more than 500,000 signatures in support. Responding to a citizen-led initiative, the Michigan Legislature recently repealed the state’s Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. It was the law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used last year to unilaterally issue unprecedented lockdown orders until the Michigan Supreme Court — in a case brought by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation— ruled her actions unconstitutional. Because the law came about through a citizen initiative, the governor cannot veto the Legislature’s decision.