Ocean Point Column: Busy times

Mid-July and the plants are either drowning or being eaten by chipmunks. Geraniums don’t stand a chance with wet feet. Wish we could say the same about the chipmunks. Last week’s “Story Telling and History” at the Community House was skillfully led by Kit Andrews. Kit was practically born on the Point and has a good memory and interest in its history. Fourteen of us listened to each other and learned fascinating details. For example, the little green shed at Blake’s, straight across from Pooler Road, was originally one of Manley Reed’s workshops – for iron working, among other uses. It blends so well into the scenery now that you don’t think about it. And, as Andy Matthews and others remember, the post office, larger than what it is now, used to be a coffee shop. I’ll admit this was my first attendance at these twice a summer events and if you’ve never gone, you definitely should attend the next one on Aug. 19 at the Gillies cottage.