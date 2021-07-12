Cancel
Ocean Point Column: Busy times

By Maryellen Bertrand
Our 4th of July celebration is always one of my favorite times at Ocean Point and this year’s did not disappoint. We were finally able to celebrate together without masks and protocols which brought us back to traditional times. Everything seemed bigger; the parade, the band, the races and the softball game!

