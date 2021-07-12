Cancel
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets End First Half With Disappointing Split To Pirates

By Patrick Glynn
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets ended the first half of the season with a disappointing series split against the Pirates, one of the worst teams in baseball. In our attempt to be optimistic when possible, the Mets still enter the break in first place in the NL East with a 47-40 record and a 3.5-game lead over the Phillies. It’s their best first half in a decade record-wise, but you still feel the Mets could’ve performed even better. That’s true over the first 87 games, and it held true in the four games against Pittsburgh.

