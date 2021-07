Elton John has criticized 29-year-old rapper DaBaby for making ‘homophobic statements’ which ‘fuel discrimination’ while on stage at Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Elton John, 74, revealed he was “shocked” by rapper DaBaby‘s “homophobic” comments at the Rolling Loud music festival on July 26. The “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker called out the 29-year-old for fueling “stigma and discrimination” after he told an audience at the Miami festival, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”