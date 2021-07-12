SF Giants’ draft strategy emerges as they pick two more college pitchers
For the first time in more than two decades, the Giants used each of their first three draft picks on pitching prospects. A day after selecting right-hander Will Bednar out of Mississippi State with the 14th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the franchise tabbed lefty Matt Mikulski of Fordham with the 50th pick and righty Mason Black out of Lehigh with the 85th overall pick. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.www.redbluffdailynews.com
