Over the last two years, I have had the pleasure of serving as one of the six Fire Commissioners for Columbia Walla Walla Fire District 2. Many of you know, better than I, about the long history of community members volunteering for the Waitsburg Fire Department, now the “CWWFD2”. Past volunteers may include you, your family members, neighbors, and/or friends. Those who have volunteered and are part of this history know the amount of time and effort required to train, obtain the needed certifications, and, most importantly to respond to EMS and fire calls.