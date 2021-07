ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays on Sunday used the No. 28 pick in the amateur draft on Carson Williams, a shortstop from Torrey Pines High School near San Diego. Williams, 18, is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed hitter who was ranked the No. 40 prospect by Baseball America and No. 41 by mlb.com. He was also a pitcher in high school and was considered by some teams more as a pitcher, but he added power to his offensive game this season.