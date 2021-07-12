Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Take Prep Right-Hander Calvin Ziegler With No. 46 Pick

By Michael Mayer
metsmerizedonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Calvin Ziegler, a right handed pitcher from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. Ziegler was committed to play baseball at the University of Auburn and was ranked...

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#The New York Mets#Catholic High School#The University Of Auburn#Canadian#Ba#Changeup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco to begin rehab assignment

New York Mets’ right-hander Carlos Carrasco will begin a rehab assignment Thursday night, according to the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Mets’ High-A affiliate. The return of a healthy Carrasco would be a huge boon to a Mets team that is gearing up for a pennant race over the season’s final months. They currently sit atop the NL East, but have both Philadelphia and Atlanta within 3.5 and 4 games, respectively. The rotation, despite an excellent front three in Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker, has taken some hits with the losses of David Peterson, Jordan Yamamoto, Thomas Szapucki and Joey Lucchesi to injuries, the latter two being done for the year. As a clear contender, the Mets will surely be looking into making additions at the deadline and were recently connected to Cole Hamels. The status of Carrasco could have an impact on how aggressively the Mets pursue starting pitching.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets among contenders interested in signing former World Series MVP

This one could be interesting. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs. Mets will also be at the Cole Hamels workout Friday. Their starting pitching has been excellent, but like just about all contenders, they are on the lookout for rotation help.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Francisco Lindor leaves game with sore right side after swing

PITTSBURGH -- New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side. Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter's box but then peeled off toward the Mets' dugout on the first base side.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Michael Conforto needs to get right in the second half

Oh dear! Michael Conforto picked the wrong time to have an all-time career-worst campaign. The New York Mets starting right fielder is having a season so bad it makes his 2016 season look productive. The first half ended with Conforto playing in 52 games and a nice OCD-pleasing 200 plate...
MLBtheScore

Mets' Lindor exits game early with right side soreness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side. Lindor winced after grounding out to second base. He took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off...
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Mets place SS Lindor on IL with stained right oblique

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The New York Mets placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right oblique. Lindor got hurt during Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he bounced out to second base in the fifth inning. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Colorado Rockies Trevor Story and Jon Gray to the Mets “Might Happen”

Jim Bowden, a national baseball writer for The Athletic, has heard rumblings about a possible deal between the Mets and Rockies that would send shortstop Trevor Story and right-handed pitcher Jon Gray to Queens. “Get your popcorn ready in New York as the Mets and Yankees are expected to rock...
MLBFOX Sports

Mets to take on Pirates on the road

New York Mets (47-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD. LINE: Pirates +130, Mets -150; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to face the...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Recall Akeem Bostick, DFA Jerad Eickhoff for Third Time This Year

Yet another new arm is on his way to Queens. On Wednesday evening, the Mets announced that RHP Akeem Bostick was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Bostick has yet to make an appearance in the major leagues. In 37.2 innings with Syracuse this season, Bostick is 0-4 with a 6.21 ERA.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor headed to IL with right oblique strain

PITTSBURGH — The Mets just cannot keep everyone healthy at the same time. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is going on the injured list with a strained right oblique, the team said Saturday. He grabbed his side after a groundout against the Pirates on Friday night and left the game. The Mets...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: Right the Ship

Taijuan Walker committed one of the most bone-headed blunders in recent Mets memory, but the Metsies crawled back from a 6-0 deficit on their way to a 7-6 victory in the Pittsburgh finale, so who cares?!. I have to mention that Jacob deGrom’s fifth injury of the season will send...
MLBFOX Sports

Stroman, Mets to take on Hoffman, Reds

New York Mets (49-43, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-46, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) LINE: Reds +120, Mets -137; over/under is 10 1/2 runs.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Trea Turner Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Game

Nationals star Trea Turner was removed from Tuesday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. Turned scored on a Josh Bell home run during the first inning, then he went immediately down the tunnel and was replaced by Gerardo Parra. After trade and injury speculation subsided, the team announced the shortstop’s diagnosis.
MLBMLB

Mets' rotation depth takes another hit in loss

CINCINNATI -- Around the same time Robert Stock was walking off the Great American Ball Park mound with a right hamstring injury on Tuesday, Carlos Carrasco was wrapping up his own abbreviated five-run outing for Triple-A Syracuse. Earlier in the day, Noah Syndergaard threw off flat ground, though he’s more than a month away from a return. As for Jacob deGrom, who knows? Mets officials say his right forearm injury is minor, but he hasn’t thrown a baseball since it happened.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Stroman stifles Reds, Mets take series

The good vibes from ending a four-game losing streak lasted only one day for the Cincinnati Reds. A near-perfect pitching performance bv Marcus Stroman and a grand-slam home run by Dominic Smith was all the New York Mets needed to force feed a 7-0 defeat on the Reds Wednesday afternoon in Great American Ball Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy