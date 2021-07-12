Technology Is the Wave of the Future and UpKy Wants to Bring That to the Real Estate Market

(Graph | Courtesy of Duke Warner Real Estate Market) Record high temperatures are heating up the real estate market in Central Oregon as demand remains robust, even as new listings in Bend increased significantly since last month. The real estate trends continue to escalate due to many homebuyer’s abilities for remote working, and where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In our monthly Trend Reports, we offer valuable insights by reviewing last month’s market activity. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see during the third quarter of the new year.