The Tampa Bay Rays (54-38) and the Atlanta Braves (45-46) will conclude the Inter-League weekend series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:20 PM ET. Tampa Bay succeeded in their three-game stint versus the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-1 standing but lost the final match last Sunday, July 11. The Rays managed to get back after the All-Star break and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game battle at 7-6 on Friday. In Game 2, Tampa failed to score a single run while driving four base hits and bowed to Atlanta at 0-9 on Saturday. Starting Pitcher Josh Fleming earned the loss for the Rays with seven earned runs on eight base hits allowed with a walk and a single strikeout in 4.1 innings pitched.