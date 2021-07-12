Cancel
Homeless

About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in motels longer

By Mark Zaretsky
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — About 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their pandemic-related emergency hotel rooms in Vermont on July 1 are seeking to be verified as having a disability, allowing them to stay longer. Late last month, a federal court judge signed an agreement, extending the...

