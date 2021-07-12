About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in motels longer

Bangor's homeless population won't be living in the Ramada Inn anymore, effective at the end of September. The hotel on the Odlin Road in Bangor became a temporary homeless shelter in September of 2020, in response to the pandemic. It was used as an extension of the Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor, that was overwhelmed by the number of potential guests, and the requirement to provide social distancing. Homeless shelters experienced great challenges, during the pandemic, providing enough beds while also honoring state mandates. Several temporary shelters were set up before it was decided that the Ramada would be used in that capacity.