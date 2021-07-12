About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in motels longer

The local homeless response system, coordinated by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC), received $6 million in COVID response funding earlier this year to support rapid re-housing and shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga and the 10 surrounding rural counties of Southeast TN. Unfortunately, efforts to get people housed have not been as successful as they hoped. Although COVID response funding provided rental assistance, the money cannot be used to build affordable housing and the current supply of available, affordable housing units is nearly non-existent. Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition wants to partner with landlords, property owners, contractors, and builders to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
