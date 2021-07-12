Cancel
CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA to Issue Warning

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This Behavior "Horrifying"

We are all now in more danger than we were a week before, during this coronavirus pandemic. Cases have doubled. The Delta variant is more transmissible and more dangerous. And not enough Americans are getting vaccinated, even though there is enough for everyone. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper to sound a warning. Read on for his 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.

