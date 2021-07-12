Cancel
Conor McGregor's coach reveals the REAL moment he broke his leg in his defeat by Dustin Poirier as John Kavanagh insists the injury occurred when the Irishman misplaced teep kick

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh revealed the UFC star broke his leg when he performed a misplaced teep kick against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman suffered a horrific fracture to his tibia and fibula at the end of the first round of their grudge fight at UFC 264.

The incident happened when McGregor missed a punch and planted his foot. Poirier claimed afterwards a checked leg kick in the first 20 seconds caused the injury, but McGregor's coach has now said it was due to a failed teep kick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRMZS_0aucW1oP00
Conor McGregor broke his leg in his defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD9JQ_0aucW1oP00
The blockbuster grudge fight was called off by the doctor after McGregor's serious injury 

'You can watch this back on Instagram – there are lots of short clips there – where he throws a leg kick, moves away and then he threw a teep,' Kavanagh said.

'And that was one of the techniques we wanted to employ in this fight. Obviously being a southpaw, that liver side is there, so we were looking to teep in that area.

'If you think about it, I think teep actually does mean spear, it's supposed to go in a horizontal motion – sort of in and out.

'Whereas Conor threw that particular technique more sort of like a karate-style technique, flicking from the knee, to stab the ball of the foot into the abdomen.

'Which is a good technique as well. But on opposite techniques, when he was facing [Chad] Mendes for example, it is a bit safer because of the positioning of the elbows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467gfi_0aucW1oP00
McGregor's coach revealed this is the moment he broke his leg when he misplaced a teep kick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC2vd_0aucW1oP00
The Irishman has vowed to 'come back better' after having surgery on his injury

'But on the same stance, there is a high danger of catching that elbow and if you watch it back, you can clearly see that is where the fracture happened.

'He very aggressively threw that kick, Dustin shelled with the lead hand and the foot wraps around the knee, in a similar fashion to poor old [Anderson] Silva and [Chris] Weidman.

'He stands back on it and you can see the bone almost protrude through the skin; I don't know how he didn't fall there, but he comes in and they both exchange crosses, they both miss, he goes to step back and that is where you have that horrifying fold.'

McGregor has since had successful surgery on his broken leg and insisted that he will 'come back better than ever'.

'Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan,' McGregor said in a video posted on social media. 'Everything went perfect, I'm feeling tremendous.

'We've got six weeks on a crutch now and we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all the way around the world for your messages of support.

'I hope you enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena, 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric.

'It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then see what's what. But it is what it is. That's the nature of the business.

'A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you've done nothing in there.

'That second round would have shown all. Onwards and upwards we go. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back, and we come back better than ever.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

