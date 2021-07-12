Cancel
Cookery queen Delia Smith set to release book about philosophy as she signs deal

By Tom Bryant
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
Here’s some food for thought...cookery queen Delia Smith has signed a new book deal about philosophy!

The 80-year-old culinary legend – famed for her “Let’s be having you” on-pitch cry - will explore “the most pressing problems of our day”.

The deal has been penned with publisher Mensch. The book – called You Matter - will be published in March 2022.

A spokesperson for Mensch told the Bookseller: “She will reflect on the human need for reflective thoughts, stillness, silence, and the ‘very natural spiritual dimension’ that often gets drowned out by surface life and its overload. Regaining and revisiting this will be, she says, vital in order to tackle the most pressing problems of our day from Covid-19 to climate change.”

Delia Smith has signed a new book deal with her new work set to be released next year (Image: Getty Images)
The cookery queen's latest book will be focused on philosophy

Smith added: “If things are not as they should be in our world, isn’t now time for a new human spirit to emerge? To engage in bigger, more ambitious thinking and to become more aware of our roles as human.” She described a need “to explore the deeper inner dimensions in our own lives and in the world” through the book.

Mensch founder Richard Charkin also told the publication: “I could not be happier to be working with the most trusted author of our time, particularly at a time of such stress and mistrust. This book is an insightful culmination of Delia’s philosophy and advice.”

Smith has sold 5.9 million books in the UK, including her How to Cook bestsellers, in a career spanning 50 years.

She is known for the “Delia effect” by having the ability to boost the sales of products when they feature in her books on on her shows.

According to the National Science and Media Museum, her frequent use of eggs on her ‘90s How to Cook shows led to a 10 per cent increase in British egg sales.

She is also famous for the events on the pitch at half-time of Norwich City in 2005 when the relegation threatened team were drawing 2-2 at home to Manchester City

Delia Smith has sold an impressive 5.9 million books in the UK (Image: Getty Images)

Smith, a joint majority shareholder, yelled into the public address system: “This is a message for possibly the best supporters in the world. We need a 12th man. Where are you? Where are you? Let’s be having you! Come on!”. The team went onto lose.

In 1969, Delia was also working as a food economist when she was asked to produce a “really gaudy” cake for Rolling Stones Let it Bleed record cover.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

