Wenatchee, WA

Romanian 19-year-old charged with thousands in local ATM withdrawal thefts

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE — A California man suspected of using bogus credit cards to steal about $16,000 from Wenatchee Valley ATMs is now in custody. Fabio Ciuciu, 19, has been identified as the person in a photograph taken from a Cashmere Valley bank cash machine in February 2019, when he allegedly sought to withdraw cash on a phony credit card. He was charged by warrant with first-degree theft plus nine counts of identity theft, for allegedly using information stolen by credit card skimmers to create fake cards and withdraw cash.

