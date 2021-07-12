Romanian 19-year-old charged with thousands in local ATM withdrawal thefts

WENATCHEE — A California man suspected of using bogus credit cards to steal about $16,000 from Wenatchee Valley ATMs is now in custody. Fabio Ciuciu, 19, has been identified as the person in a photograph taken from a Cashmere Valley bank cash machine in February 2019, when he allegedly sought to withdraw cash on a phony credit card. He was charged by warrant with first-degree theft plus nine counts of identity theft, for allegedly using information stolen by credit card skimmers to create fake cards and withdraw cash.