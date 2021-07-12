Cancel
Florida State

Carnival Cruise Line requires unvaccinated travelers buy insurance for Florida cruises

By Taylor Dolven
Miami Herald
 17 days ago

Unvaccinated and booked on a Carnival Cruise Line cruise from a Florida port after July 31? You’ll have to buy special COVID-19 travel insurance. Carnival Cruise Line joined Royal Caribbean International in requiring COVID-19 travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers on cruises from Florida ports. Carnival requires all passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but allows for pre-approved exemptions for unvaccinated passengers if they agree to extra testing and, in the case of Florida, travel insurance.

