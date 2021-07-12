Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo Declares Gun Violence ‘Emergency’

By Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong
Posted by 
Highlands Current
Highlands Current
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Signs bills limiting sales and allowing lawsuits against manufacturers, dealers. Declaring gun violence in New York an emergency disaster more lethal than COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday (July 6) signed two new gun-reform bills and announced a sweeping, multi-level initiative to target gun-violence hot spots, foster better police-community relations, involve hospitals in outreach and stop the flow of firearms from states with weaker gun-control laws.

highlandscurrent.org

Comments / 0

Highlands Current

Highlands Current

Cold Spring, NY
617
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlands Current is a nonprofit, weekly newspaper that covers the Hudson Valley communities of Cold Spring, Garrison, Nelsonville, Philipstown and Beacon.

 https://highlandscurrent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Serino
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#New York State Police#Lawsuits#Covid#Assembly#Beacon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy