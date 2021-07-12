Cuomo Declares Gun Violence ‘Emergency’
Signs bills limiting sales and allowing lawsuits against manufacturers, dealers. Declaring gun violence in New York an emergency disaster more lethal than COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday (July 6) signed two new gun-reform bills and announced a sweeping, multi-level initiative to target gun-violence hot spots, foster better police-community relations, involve hospitals in outreach and stop the flow of firearms from states with weaker gun-control laws.highlandscurrent.org
Comments / 0