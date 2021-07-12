Seahawks announce fan activities leading to September home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks on Monday announced several fan activities and events, including information for Seahawks training camp, all leading up to the season opener versus the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.

Beginning on July 28, 12 public training camp practices between July 28 and Aug. 12 will be open to the public and 11 of those practices will be held at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

The Seahawks will also be hosting a special offers practice at Lumen Field on Aug. 8.

Two of the public training camp dates will be exclusive to season ticket holders.

Fans who are interested in attending the public training camps must register through seahawks.com/trainingcamp beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Registration will available on a first-come, first-serve basis. However season ticket holders will have an online exclusive pre-registration window.

Fans 15 years and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Seahawks 12 Tour, presented by Safeway, is officially back with a special one-day takeover event Friday.

Fans are invited to join Blitz, the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, Seahawks legends and players as they make stops around the sound, including the Renton Pro Shop, Woodinville Safeway, Lake Union Park, Gas Works Park and Elysian Brewing on Capitol Hill.

More information on the Seahawks 12 Tour can be found at seahawks.com/12tour.

Sept. 12-19 is Welcome Home Week, with the Seahawks planning events to celebrate the kickoff to the 2021 season.

Fans can receive email updates by signing up at seahawks.com/welcomehome12s.

©2021 Cox Media Group