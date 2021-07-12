Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in motels longer

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — About 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their pandemic-related emergency hotel rooms in Vermont on July 1 are seeking to be verified as having a disability, allowing them to stay longer.

Late last month, a federal court judge signed an agreement, extending the emergency housing for two weeks for some people to show they can remain eligible. That came after Vermont Legal Aid sued the state, alleging the changes violate Vermont law and have a restrictive definition of what qualifies as a disability. About 700 people were expected to lose their hotel rooms on July 1.

The state has extended the hotel voucher program 84 days for families with children, the disabled, pregnant women and other vulnerable people, and gave $2,500 checks to those no longer eligible. Families with children and some disabled households may be able to stay longer.

So far, 37 people who were no longer eligible on July 1 have attested that they have a disability while they work to get paperwork from a medical provider, Nicole Tousignant of the Vermont Department for Children and Families said Monday.

Vermont spent $79 million on the hotel vouchers program, housing up to 2,000 households on some nights, but the program is not financially sustainable and the state has expanding housing eligibility from before the pandemic, officials said.

The state is investing $120 million to create more permanent and shared-housing arrangements while also encouraging shelters to reopen and expand, Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith has said.

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for a total of more than 24,480 cases since the pandemic began.

Monday’s number includes cases reported over the weekend.

Five people were hospitalized, including one in intensive care, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 4.57 new cases per day on June 26 to 5.43 new cases per day on July 10.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motels#Homelessness#Ap#Vermont Legal Aid#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Homeless people seeking shelters at bus stops across the Phoenix area

PHOENIX - A continuous problem with transients seeking shelter at bus stops and light rail stations has made a significant impact for Arizona residents. A woman waiting at a bus stop near 19th Avenue and Dunlap says she avoids the bus shelter as she is intimidated by the homeless people who have gathered there.
Chippewa Falls, WIWEAU-TV 13

Over 200 people seek assistance for homelessness each month in Chippewa Co.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of agencies in Chippewa Co. is reporting that over 200 people seek homelessness or hunger services each month on average in the county. A mid-year report on homelessness and service providers presented at a monthly meeting for the Chippewa Co. Council on Homelessness and Hunger shows 235 people, on average, each month so far in 2021 seek some form of service or assistance for homelessness or hunger.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Pay to stay at homeless shelter? Practice is common, varied

In normal economic times, The Salvation Army Orlando says it would be charging people to stay in its shelter — a practice that may come as a surprise: Homeless shelters that charge for overnight services have been widespread nationally for years. What You Need To Know. The practice of charging...
Chattanooga, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Seeks Solutions for Affordable Housing Crisis

The local homeless response system, coordinated by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC), received $6 million in COVID response funding earlier this year to support rapid re-housing and shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga and the 10 surrounding rural counties of Southeast TN. Unfortunately, efforts to get people housed have not been as successful as they hoped. Although COVID response funding provided rental assistance, the money cannot be used to build affordable housing and the current supply of available, affordable housing units is nearly non-existent. Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition wants to partner with landlords, property owners, contractors, and builders to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
Homelessmynortheaster.com

Businesses, homeless seek common ground

The tension was palpable as the little parlor at Fletcher’s Ice Cream, 1509 Marshall Street NE, filled up with members of the Sheridan business community and people from a homeless encampment on 13th Street NE. They were all there to talk with Third Ward Council Member Steve Fletcher (“No relation to the business,” he quipped) about the encampment and public safety.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Bangor Ramada Inn Will No Longer House the Homeless in the Fall

Bangor's homeless population won't be living in the Ramada Inn anymore, effective at the end of September. The hotel on the Odlin Road in Bangor became a temporary homeless shelter in September of 2020, in response to the pandemic. It was used as an extension of the Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor, that was overwhelmed by the number of potential guests, and the requirement to provide social distancing. Homeless shelters experienced great challenges, during the pandemic, providing enough beds while also honoring state mandates. Several temporary shelters were set up before it was decided that the Ramada would be used in that capacity.
Oklahoma City, OKNorman Transcript

Checking claims, myths about homelessness in state

Exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of affordable housing, homelessness has become an even more contentious issue for Oklahoma communities. It’s still unclear how the pandemic affected the population of people experiencing homelessness, but the problem has become more visible as the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness has increased, said Greg Shinn, Mental Health Association Oklahoma chief housing officer.
Los Angeles, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Rep. Lieu seeks to fight homelessness with a $5 billion federal program

Tackling homelessness has traditionally been the responsibility of local governments, but given the scope of the crisis in California and across the nation, Congressman Ted Lieu believes it’s time for federal action. That is why he, alongside California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, introduced the Fighting Homelessness Through Services...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYC homeless returning to shelters after hotel stays

NEW YORK - Standing outside the Lucerne Hotel a year after New York City started moving homeless men out of shelters and into hotels for social distance, a group of advocates and lawmakers blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city's final push to relocate the remaining 9,000 homeless residents and dozens of hotels back to shelters.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Roseburg Homeless Commission seeks group to run shelter

Wanted: A nonprofit organization willing to run a homeless shelter in Roseburg. Similar past experience highly desired. That job posting is basically what City of Roseburg officials are about to send out in the way of request for proposals as they look for an agency that can get a homeless shelter with services, also known as a navigation center, off the ground.

Comments / 1

Community Policy