On Tuesday after the bell, Big Tech crushed earnings with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) making a $57 billion quarterly profit. Their earnings report figures were powered by a rise in advertising spending. In simple words, this performance was enabled due to more consumers shopping online, showing that the pandemic-era shift to digital is here to stay. These results showed that demand for digital services and gadgets has continued to soar, making tech the biggest beneficiaries of this year's gradual recovery, just as it proved to be one of the most resilient sectors during the Covid-19 downturn.