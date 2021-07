VENICE (CBSLA) – Cellphone video shows an all-out brawl between what appears to be at least three homeless men Wednesday on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. In the video, posted to Twitter, a man with a large pole can be seen charging another man who is exchanging punches with a third man. At one point, a security guard is seen attempting to break up the fight, but to no avail. “It’s not an uncommon sight,” Adam Merchant, assistant manager of the Fig Tree Restaurant, said. Merchant said that fights like this happen all too often and that the homelessness crisis has taken a major toll...