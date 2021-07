The story of last season for Boston College field hockey was one of disconnection. In addition to a five-game postponement due to COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles faced a single season split across two years, half in the fall of 2020 and half in the spring of 2021. This season is a rebound for the Eagles, not because their record faltered last season (they finished 9-5 despite setbacks), but because it is somewhat of a return to normalcy. With Jonna Kennedy, the NFHCA Northeast Region Player of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, returning in the net—and a host of offensive weapons continuing a tradition of success—the Eagles are on the hunt to get back to the unprecedented success they found in 2019.