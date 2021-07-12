Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Chip & Joanna Gaines Dish On Their Magnolia Network Family

By Elizabeth S. Mitchell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At a recent press conference that The List was lucky enough to attend, Allison Page, Global President of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Network, explained that the couple's goal for the network is "to create a platform for people to tell stories that build bridges across communities and bring people together." And that goal was realized, as Joanna herself explained, thanks to the talent that makes up the network.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Joanna Gaines#The Magnolia Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Andrew Zimmern Really Feels About Working With Chip And Joanna Gaines

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is an accomplished television personality. According to his website, Zimmern feels passionate about promoting diversity and cultural tolerance through the culinary arts. He has many television shows to his credit including his latest venture, "Family Dinner" on Magnolia Network. Zimmern believes that this show has its heart in the right place. In fact, he's really proud of it and says that it's powerful to get a glimpse into different cultures through their food and unique stories.
Waco, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines Took A Break From TV

Can you name a more dynamic duo than Chip and Joanna Gaines? We'll wait. The home improvement and design gurus rose to fame with their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," and soon became household names and America's sweethearts in the process. The Gaines have slowly built up a business empire worth millions, and turned their hometown of Waco, Texas into a booming tourist destination.
RelationshipsPopculture

Chip Gaines Reveals What 'Spiced up' His Love Life With Wife Joanna

Chip Gaines recently spoke about his love life with his wife, Joanna, and revealed something that "spiced up" things for them. During an interview with Extra, Chip mentioned an anniversary trip he and Joanna took to Mexico this year. It seems the vacation was great for their romantic life, as Chip heaped praise on his wife's swimwear. "Did you see Jo in her bathing suit? What a fox," Chip said, referring to a video Joanna posted on Instagram.
Family RelationshipsFox News

Joanna Gaines gets emotional thinking about mom's struggle as an immigrant: 'She fought for the family'

Joanna Gaines is reflecting on her family's history as she and her husband Chip Gaines expand their Magnolia brand with the launch of their network last week. The "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" star, 43, spoke to Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM show "The Hoda Show" about how her mother immigrated from South Korea to the U.S. at 19 years old and didn't speak any English.
TV & Videosfoxwilmington.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines talk ‘low point’ after walking away from ‘Fixer Upper’ in Season 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines opened up about the “low point” they went to after stepping away from their hit HGTV series “Fixer Upper” in 2017. The famous duo appeared on Thursday’s “Today” show to discuss the launch of their Magnolia Network, the TV venture they began after exiting their hit home renovation series at the height of its popularity in Season 5.
Waco, TXPosted by
Apartment Therapy

You Can Now Stay In These Homes Renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines on “Fixer Upper”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Calling all “Fixer Upper” fans! If you’re currently planning your latest summer getaway, look no further. All Chip and Joanna Gaines fans know that Waco, Texas is a must-visit destination if you’re looking to experience some Gaines magic, from browsing the magnificent Magnolia Market to grabbing a bite to eat at Magnolia Table. Now, thanks to Vrbo, you can now stay in one of the homes renovated by Chip and Joanna themselves.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Joanna Gaines Cooks a Mouthwatering Spread in Trailer for Magnolia Table Season 3

Joanna Gaines welcomes viewers to her Magnolia Table cooking show, telling them “let’s pretend you guys are all coming here and we’re having lunch in the garden.”. Joanna Gaines shows off her newest episode in a clip posted to her Instagram account. Promise, if you watch the minute-long clip, your stomach will start growling. She talks about cooking everything from tacos to churros to fried chicken.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Magnolia Network launches with brand new shows

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Magnolia Network launched Thursday. It is the joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and the Discovery Channel. Abner and Amanda Ramirez joined Sarah to talk about their shows on the network: ‘Home on the Road with Johnnyswim’ and ‘The Johhnyswim Show.’
Waco, TXTODAY.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines play ‘Fun and Gaines’ with Hoda and Jenna

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are live in the studio on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about the launch of their new network, their love for Waco, Texas, and more. They also have fun with the ladies playing “Fun and Gaines,” featuring some of the stars of their new network.July 15, 2021.
Relationship Advicecelebratingthesoaps.com

Chip And Joanna Gaines Share Marriage Secrets

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the HGTV stars behind the show Fixer Upper, are opening up about what it’s like managing their business together and being happily married for eighteen years. Working together with a spouse isn’t always easy for some, but these two have found a way to see eye to eye in their business, as well as in their private lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy