Byron Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police say the shots were fired during a large fight early Sunday outside a local restaurant. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were responding to a report of a melee involving as many as 50 people in the parking lot in front of the Los Jarritos Restaurant in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 1:50 a.m. when a caller also reported hearing gunshots. One of the officers responding to the call also heard the gunshots and two spent shell casings were later located at the scene. There have not been any reports of gunshot wounds as a result of the incident and there have also haven’t been any reports of property damage resulting from the gunfire.