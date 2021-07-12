Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oronoco, MN

Byron Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Oronoco sent a Byron man to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries. Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Oronoco around 7 PM Saturday after a Rochester woman driving the motorcycle unexpectedly entered the cul-de-sac and was not able to turn around. A spokesman says 42-year-old Krista Lane was going around 30-35 miles per hour and apparently laid the motorcycle down on the pavement when it became clear she would not be able to stop or make the tight turn.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Olmsted County, MN
Oronoco, MN
Accidents
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Traffic
Byron, MN
Crime & Safety
Byron, MN
Traffic
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Oronoco, MN
Crime & Safety
Oronoco, MN
Traffic
Rochester, MN
Traffic
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Byron, MN
Accidents
Olmsted County, MN
Accidents
Rochester, MN
Accidents
City
Byron, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Oronoco, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Oronoco Mn Lrb#Olmsted County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Ne Rochester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Zumbrota, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rural Zumbrota Man Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

A rural Zumbrota man was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash near Pine Island. Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Tat Erredge was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of two rural roads located about 4 miles northwest of Pine Island. A news release says the crash was reported just after 2 PM.
Austin, MNPosted by
KROC News

13-Year-Old Girl Seriously Hurt In Traffic Wreck In Austin

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A three-vehicle accident in Austin Thursday left a 13-year-old girl from Texas with life-threatening injuries. She was a passenger in a pickup truck that was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-90 around 7:00 pm. The State Patrol says a car “was attempting to merge...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KROC News

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Loses Veteran K9 Deputy

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An award-winning K9 officer for the Olmsted County Sheriff's office died earlier today. Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns says K9 Deputy Rajko passed away peacefully today at 11:30 AM. Behrns says his handler, Sergeant Ryan Mangan, was with Rajko when he was put down after being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier in the week and his medical condition deteriorated.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Pedestrian Killed in Minneapolis Hit and Run

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle in a deadly hit and run in Minneapolis early today. Minneapolis Police issued a news release this morning concerning the death of a man in his 20s, who was hit by a speeding minivan on Lyndale Avenue in an area less than a half-mile northwest of Target Field. Witnesses reported the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner just before striking the victim around 1:20 AM. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Badly Behaving Youth Prompt Earlier Shutdown of Olmsted Co. Fair

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - While stressing it remains a "family-friendly and family fun" event, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and officials with the Olmsted County Fair today announced some changes to address continued problems involving groups of young people, mostly juveniles, roaming the fairgrounds during the evening. Sheriff Torgerson...
La Crosse, WIPosted by
KROC News

Charges: Three Men Found Dead Near La Crosse Were Executed

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The criminal complaints against two men arrested as suspects in a La Crosse area triple homicide describe the killings as possibly gang-related executions over a $600 debt. The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office today reported the arrests of two suspects in connection with the...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Deputies Deal With Physical Confrontation At Olmsted County Fair

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a disturbance at the Olmsted County Fair Wednesday night involving a large crowd of juveniles and several deputies. It began when deputies told a 15-year-old Rochester girl to leave because she had been kicking over garbage cans and yelling and swearing at people. She had apparently been part of a group of 40 - 50 juveniles who had been roaming the fairgrounds through the evening.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Two Hurt In Separate Traffic Accidents in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A traffic crash early Tuesday in rural Olmsted County sent a Twin Cities man to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 37-year-old Daniel Auguste of Maple Grove was southbound on Highway 52 when “it left the roadway and rolled.” His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The crash happened around 1:30 am near Chatfield.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Killing Red Lake Officer

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Federal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a northern Minnesota law officer. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota says 28-year-old David Donnell of Redby faces one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke after he and four other Red Lake officers responded to a welfare check at Donnel's home Tuesday night. The Red Lake Police Chief previously stated that the call involved a suicidal person with children possibly present.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Man Thwarts Sophisticated Cyber Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. is spreading the word about what is being called a fairly sophisticated cyber scam. A 59-year-old man reported the scam Wednesday to RPD. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the man received an email from Best Buy’s Geek Squad indicating his antivirus...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Slain Northern Minnesota Law Officer Identified

Red Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - The northern Minnesota law officer who was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday has been identified. Red Lake Director of Public Safety Michael Burns says Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke died from gunshot wounds he suffered while responding to a call about a suicidal man in a residence with children possibly present. He says the suspect opened fire when Red Lake officers arrived at the scene and Officer Bialke was shot.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Gunfire Reported During Large Fight Outside Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police say the shots were fired during a large fight early Sunday outside a local restaurant. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were responding to a report of a melee involving as many as 50 people in the parking lot in front of the Los Jarritos Restaurant in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 1:50 a.m. when a caller also reported hearing gunshots. One of the officers responding to the call also heard the gunshots and two spent shell casings were later located at the scene. There have not been any reports of gunshot wounds as a result of the incident and there have also haven’t been any reports of property damage resulting from the gunfire.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Drug Overdose Death Leads to Murder Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man currently being held in the Ramsey County jail has been charged with third-degree murder in Olmsted County. A criminal complaint was filed Friday against 56-year-old Jimmy Lee Campbell that alleges he sold drugs to a man who died from a drug overdose in Rochester earlier this year. The victim, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at his aunt's residence on the morning of April 29. An autopsy determined his death was the result of a toxic overdose of heroin and fentanyl. Investigators found partial pills, suspected to be counterfeit oxycodone, inside his wallet.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Northern Minnesota Law Officer Killed in Early Morning Shooting

The FBI is reporting that a suspect in the murder of a northern Minnesota law officer is in custody. The deadly shooting occurred early this morning on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. A preliminary report from the FBI indicates Red Lake Police Department officers were responding to a call at a residence when one of the officers was fatally shot.
Red Wing, MNPosted by
KROC News

Driver of 3-Wheel Motorcycle Critically Injured in Red Wing Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a 3-wheel motorcycle in Red Wing left a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Michael Wallace of Mendota Heights was transported to St. Marys Hospital with severe injuries following the crash Saturday afternoon. The report on the crash says Wallace was traveling south driving a Can-Am Spyder Roadster when he collided with a southbound motorcycle on Highway 61 on the east side of Red Wing around 12:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy