Turning website design files into a combination of HTML, CSS and JavaScript is the bread and butter of many front-end web development jobs, but there’s a part of this work that doesn’t neatly fit in to tutorials on any specific topic. There’s a process of breaking down a design and figuring out how to approach the build that seems to fall under on-the-job training for new front-end developers. It’s not something taught alongside core technologies (no matter where we are learning those technologies—college, bootcamp, or on our own).