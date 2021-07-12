Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambersburg, PA

Team members at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital rescue 9 ducklings trapped in storm drain

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaxDg_0aucUYXT00

A team of engineers at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital managed to save a group of ducklings caught in a storm drain on the hospital grounds on Monday, the hospital said.

The drama began when team members at the hospital noticed a mother duck acting strangely as she lingered near a storm drain near the hospital buidling.

When they moved in for a closer look, they discovered nine ducklings were stuck in the drain.

While the mother duck looked on, members of the engineering team jumped into action, carefully entering the drain to rescue the stuck ducks.

The babies were placed into a box and safely "discharged" from hospital property, reunited with their relieved mother at nearby Falling Spring.

Download the FOX43 app

Comments / 4

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Chambersburg, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Ducklings#Engineering#The Babies#Accident#Falling Spring#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Ducklings rescued from central Pa. drains

First responders in Shippensburg had two duckling adventures on Sunday, helping rescue the tiny fowl in separate instances. The first time police were called was around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Earl and Martin avenues, Shippensburg police said. Vigilant Hose fire company was called and was able to help nine ducklings that fell through a grate. The firefighters were able to reunite them all with their mother duck.
Normal, ILPantagraph

Watch now: Normal fire crews rescue raccoon from drain

NORMAL — A raccoon trapped in a Normal storm drain had to be rescued Thursday night. The Normal Fire Department in a Facebook post said the animal had been trapped by rising waters and "was hanging on for dear life." The drain is at Crescent and Maple streets.
AccidentsUnion Leader

Former search and rescue member needed to be rescued himself

A former member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team found himself in the position of needing to be rescued on Saturday. Guy Jubinville, 69, of Moultonborough, slipped and fell on a rock slab around 1:15 p.m. while hiking down the Spur Trail after summiting Mount Adams, according to a news release.
Dalton, GAwabi.tv

Firefighters rescue ‘embarrassed’ raccoon trapped in house

DALTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Firefighters in Georgia rescued a bashful animal on Monday night. “Sure, there may be the occasional cat needing to be rescued from a tree, but a raccoon? That’s a new one,” a post from the City of Dalton Fire Department’s Facebook page said. The department...
Port Allegany, PAwesb.com

Star Hose Rescues Man Trapped in Trench

Port Allegany’s Star Hose Company #1 were called out yesterday to retrieve a man trapped in a trench. The Company’s Tactical Rescue Team and Port Area Ambulance Service responded to find a man who had fallen into a trench and was partially covered by debris and water. Crews shored up...
AnimalsWNEM

Dog trapped in wall for 5 days rescued by firefighters

A missing dog was found stuck in a wall Sunday. (WCPO, CINCINNATI FIRE DEPT, CNN via CNN Wire) A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby home's garage and freed by firefighters using a saw and a sledgehammer.
Dyer, INindiana105.com

Duckling Rescue at Dyer Park

In Dyer, the town’s Fire Department, Police Department and Public Works banded together over the weekend to rescue several ducklings from a drain at Pheasant Hills Park. A post at the Dyer Fire Department’s Facebook page, which has photos of the rescue showing first responders using a net to scoop out the little ducklings, says all seven of them were reunited with the mother duck Saturday afternoon. Here is a link to see more photos from the rescue.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters helped reunited a mom and her ducklings. Firefighters were alerted to the group of ducklings being stuck in a storm drain on Saturday morning. After working together to get each baby out safely, the ducklings and their mom waddled off.
AccidentsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Teenager feared dead after being “dragged off and drowned” while saving 10 children’s lives

A teenager is feared to have drowned after jumping into water to save the lives of 10 children. As per reports, 18-year-old Callum saw the children leaping from a railway bridge into the harbor waters below, where they were then dragged away by a rip tide. Along with the parents’ children, he leapt into the water in an effort to get the kids to safety, but while three of them ended in hospital as a precautionary measure, Callum vanished.
Hingham, MABoston Globe

More baby ducklings are rescued

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs. DUCKLING RESCUES. At 7:33 a.m. July 7,...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
UPI News

Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island

July 20 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers in New York came to the assistance of a kitten that fell 20 feet down into a storm drain. Strong Island Animal Rescue said personnel responded alongside the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island when a resident reported hearing a kitten crying in a storm drain in Bohemia.

Comments / 4

Community Policy