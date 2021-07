As the United States continues its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the most recent data shows there have been 332 million doses administered with just under 50 percent of the American population now fully vaccinated. The struggle to reach vaccine hesitant Americans while protecting the country from the Delta and Lambda variants of the coronavirus has resulted in infections rising in over 40 states. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins to discuss some of the solutions to vaccine hesitancy that could ease the minds of all Americans, the recent CDC guidelines on wearing masks in schools, why the variants pose an increased danger to unvaccinated Americans and he explains what the Biden administration could be doing better to depoliticize the COVID-19 vaccine.