Baseball

How Marcelo Mayer became a scouting impossible dream come true

By Alex Speier
Boston Globe
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a season when the Red Sox possessed their highest draft pick since 1967, high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer represented a different sort of impossible dream. The team’s fascination with Mayer dated to the 2019 season, when Southern California area scout J.J. Altobelli regularly made the trek to Eastlake High School to scout third baseman Keoni Cavaco. Cavaco played his way into a mid-first round selection that year, getting taken by the Twins at No. 13 overall — well out of the Red Sox’ reach in a year where the team didn’t have a first-round draft pick.

www.bostonglobe.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#Eastlake High School#The Red Sox#Gps#Sunni#Dodgers#Giants#Gold
