Five arrested after search of Ogdensburg house that turned up cocaine, $25K in cash

Top row, from left: Melissa J. Elk, Mayquan S. Allen, Jamar D. Simmons. Bottom row: Takayla S. Scott and Jamieze S. Walker. Ogdensburg police photos

OGDENSBURG — City police made five drug-related arrests last week after executing a multi-agency search warrant at a Champlain Street residence.

In a Monday news release, city police said they found more than 8 ounces of powder and crack cocaine with a total estimated street value of about $100,000, and $25,791 in cash Thursday at 720 Champlain St. One Ogdensburg woman and four New Yorkers from out of the area were arrested.

The homeowner, Melissa J. Elk, 40, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Ms. Elk is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail on a separate County Court warrant for an alleged probation violation. Jail records list the holding charge as third-degree burglary.

Mayquan S. Allen, 21, Jamieze S. Walker, 18, and Takayla S. Scott, 18, all of Brooklyn, and Jamar D. Simmons, 19, of Auburn, were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. They were all remanded to county jail.

City police were assisted by the county Drug Task Force, the sheriff’s office K-9 unit, U.S. Homeland Security and the state police narcotics division.