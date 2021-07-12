Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the Dairy Queen at 5545 S 16th Street on an assault and robbery on Saturday just after midnight. When officers arrived, they contacted a 20-year-old woman who reported that after leaving work she was approached by a man with his face covered. She told police that the man opened her car door as she sat inside, assaulted her, and then stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

