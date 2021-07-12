Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the Dairy Queen at 5545 S 16th Street on an assault and robbery on Saturday just after midnight. When officers arrived, they contacted a 20-year-old woman who reported that after leaving work she was approached by a man with his face covered. She told police that the man opened her car door as she sat inside, assaulted her, and then stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.www.1011now.com
Comments / 1