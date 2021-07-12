Local Head Start gets $290,750 in ARP funding

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Office of Head Start (OHS) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), is awarding $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds to Head Start programs nationwide. These funds will help more than 1,500 local Head Start programs build back to fully operational, in-person comprehensive services this fall. This funding comes in time for summer programming for nearly one-third of Head Start programs across the country, and also supports vaccination of Head Start staff and families.