Highland County, OH

Local Head Start gets $290,750 in ARP funding

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 18 days ago

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Office of Head Start (OHS) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), is awarding $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds to Head Start programs nationwide. These funds will help more than 1,500 local Head Start programs build back to fully operational, in-person comprehensive services this fall. This funding comes in time for summer programming for nearly one-third of Head Start programs across the country, and also supports vaccination of Head Start staff and families.

