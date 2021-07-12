Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Palm Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenacres, or near Wellington, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Worth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH