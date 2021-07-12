Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunt, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Tawakoni, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Hunt; Rains; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas Rains County in north central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Tawakoni State Park, or near Wills Point, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Wills Point, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Lake Tawakoni State Park and Point. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tawakoni, TX
City
East Tawakoni, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
City
Wills Point, TX
County
Van Zandt County, TX
County
Rains County, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
City
Emory, TX
City
Edgewood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Hunt Rains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy