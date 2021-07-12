Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunt, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Tawakoni, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Hunt; Rains; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas Rains County in north central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Tawakoni State Park, or near Wills Point, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Wills Point, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Lake Tawakoni State Park and Point. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH