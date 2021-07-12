Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Voice

Northampton County Musician, Warren Surveyor Andrew Rushin Dies At Age 41

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KD0Co_0aucT8xH00
Northampton County musician and Warren surveyor Andrew J. Rushin died at his Mt. Bethel home on July 5. He was 41. Photo Credit: Facebook/Andrew Rushin

Northampton County musician and Warren surveyor Andrew J. Rushin died at his Mt. Bethel home on July 5. He was 41.

Born in East Stroudsburg, Rushin attended Bangor High School, where he graduated in 1998, his obituary says.

Rushin worked as a surveyor for PS&S in Warren, NJ, and enjoyed playing the guitar, snowboarding and cooking in his free time, according to his memorial.

Rushin is survived by his parents, Eugene "Buzz" and Diane K. (Kupiszewski) Rushin; sister, Janene Phillips; brother, Chris Rushin, husband of Nichol; two nephews Carter Rushin and Addison Phillips; niece, Brooke Rushin, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Rushin’s visitation was held July 10 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Lillian Lane in Bangor.

Donations can be made in Rushin’s memory to AWSOM Animal Shelter (3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360).

“[Andrew] had a big heart and was very caring and helpful,” reads a tribute on Rushin’s memorial page. “He will be sorely missed by many.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Surveyor#Mt Bethel#Bangor High School#Ps S#Awsom Animal Shelter#Daily Voice
Related
SocietyPosted by
Daily Voice

Services Set For Brothers Killed In Hamptons Crash, Scholarship Fund Set

Funeral services have been scheduled for two Long Island brothers who were killed in a head-on crash in the Hamptons over the weekend. James Farrell, age 25, and Michael Farrell, age 20, of Manhasset, were among the five people who died in the two-vehicle, head-on crash on Montauk Highway near the intersection of Quogue Street East on Saturday, July 24. James was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was captain of the men's lacrosse team. Michael was a junior at Villanova University.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Child Dies In Reading Row House Fire

A child died in a heavy fire that tore through a row home in Reading Thursday morning, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the smoke-filled corner home in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 9:30 a.m., officials said. Crews rescued multiple people from the home, including a 9-year-old...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

College Student Dead, Dad Hospitalized In New Jersey DUI Crash After Visit To NYC

What would have been a magical night for a North Carolina family visiting New York City became a tragic one when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in New Jersey. Ciara Gee, 20, her dad, Jerry Gee, brother Jerry Gee V and a family friend were 10 miles away from their destination when they were rear-ended by Sergio Seixeiro, 40, on Route 9 in Middlesex County July 18, authorities said.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Kills Hudson Valley Man

A man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash, which took place in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo, happened around 4 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, between a 2017 International box truck and a 2015 Nissan Sentra, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Second Person Arrested In Deadly Pat's Steaks Shooting

A second person is facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a New Jersey man dead last week at Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia, reports say. Jamie Frick, 36, of Newmanstown, was charged with murder Tuesday, however, her role in the incident was not made public, CBS3 reports.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on a busy Long Island roadway. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, when Southampton Police responded to the crash on Route 104 in Southampton. According to police, the unidentified man was walking...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized In Western Mass Crash

One person was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. The crash took place Wednesday, July 28, afternoon in the area of Main and Mill streets, said the Springfield Fire Department. The injured person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

DelCo Man Gets 22 Years For Making Porn Of Ex-GF's 3-Year-Old Daughter

A Delaware County man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years behind bars for shooting pornographic images of his ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, federal authorities said. David Carbonaro, 28, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to the crimes which allegedly occurred in his Upper Darby home shared by ex-girlfriend and co-defendant, Kayla Parker, of Dayton, Ohio, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy