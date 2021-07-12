Cancel
Financial Reports

Qiagen Reports Preliminary Q2 Revenues Above Guidance; Adjusts FY21 Expectations Downward

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 17 days ago

NEW YORK – Qiagen on Monday reported preliminary second quarter revenues and earnings per share above prior guidance and analysts' estimates as lower COVID-19 testing sales were tempered by stronger-than-expected growth in the company's core portfolios. However, Qiagen also adjusted its full-year outlook for revenue growth downward and said it...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

#Net Sales#Cer Rrb#Life Sciences
