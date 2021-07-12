Qiagen Reports Preliminary Q2 Revenues Above Guidance; Adjusts FY21 Expectations Downward

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.