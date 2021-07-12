PREVIEW: Hartford Head South With Hopes of Three Points

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (5-2-2) at TAMPA BAY ROWDIES (8-3-0) Date: Tuesday, July 13th. Hartford Athletic used two late goals to salvage a point at home against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night. RBII put it on Hartford early, scoring twice in the first 25 minutes of the match. Hartford struggled to find any consistent attacking threat until the final 10 minutes of the match. Loanee Derek Dodson scored in the 86th minute, finishing a cross from Preston Tabort Etaka and in the 92nd minute, Thomas Janjigian dialed one up from 25 yards out for his second career goal to level the match at 2-2.