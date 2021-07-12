Cancel
Creston, IA

Accident

Creston News Advertiser
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo citations were issued after an accident 1:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Sumner and West Adams streets. According to a Creston Police report, Amanda Marie Vandel, 25, driving a 2007 Buick, was facing north on Sumner street with her left hand turn signal activated. Jalpesh Patel, 41, driving a 2019 Audi, was traveling south on North Sumner street at the intersection. Both drivers stated a vehicle in the east lane facing south was attempting to make a left turn on West Adams Street. Vandel could not see Patel due to the other vehicle obstructing her view. Vandel attempted to turn and was struck by Patel on the passenger side back quarter panel.

