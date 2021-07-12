Golden Knights Can Take Advantage of the Seattle Expansion Draft

With the 38th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights have selected Daniil Chayka from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Using his size, mobility, and long reach, Chayka is a difficult player to get around when entering the zone. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Moskva-native was a fairly solid point producer with the Guelph Storm last season, but took a step back in Russia with CSKA Moskva and Zvezda Moskva in 2020-21. He only put up a goal and two points in 21 games and seemed to struggle at times to show off his offensive game. Despite that, he should become a solid defenceman in the NHL one day, especially considering his defensive game is quite polished already. Once he grows into his frame, the team that drafts him will be very happy with who they got in the first round.