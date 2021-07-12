Cancel
Fairfield County Man Wins $50K In CT State Lottery

By Zak Failla
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxaBc_0aucRhUv00
Some Connecticut and Massachusetts residents won big in CT Lottery. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A group of Connecticut residents came away as big winners in the Connecticut State Lottery.

Stamford resident Patrick Boyler claimed his $50,000 Powerball prize on Friday, July 9 on a ticket sold at Belltown Variety in Stamford.

A New Haven County resident is feeling lucky after cashing in a pair of winning CT Lottery tickets for a total of more than $20,000.

On Thursday, July 8, West Haven resident Amjad Mohammad cashed in a winning $10,000 playing “30X Cash 7th Edition ticket and also won $11,100 on “PLAY4 NIGHT,” according to CT Lottery officials.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

  • On Monday, July 12, Hartford resident Keeble Lattore won $14,468 playing “PLAY4 DAY” that was sold at City Gas Food Mart in Hartford;
  • On Friday, July 9, Norwalk resident Carlos Hendricks won $10,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” that was sold at Sono Mini Market in Norwalk;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Torrington resident Maximo Francisco Capellan won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition” that was sold at Smoker’s Club in Torrington;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Bristol resident Jeffrey Jenkins won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” that was sold at Valley Wines in Farmington;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Wallingford resident Diane Spak won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” that was sold at Stop & Shop in Wallingford;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Norwalk resident Carlos Hendricks won $10,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” that was sold at Sono Mini Market in Norwalk;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Windsor resident Jorge Gonzalez, Jr. won $10,000 playing “10X Cash 15th Edition” that was sold at Friendly Food Mart in Hartford;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Danbury resident Jose Pereira won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 6th Edition” that was sold at Snz Enterprises in New Milford;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Norwalk resident Carlos Hendricks won $10,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” that was sold at Sono Mini Market in Norwalk;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Berlin resident Kristin Nadeau won $20,830 playing “KENO” that was sold at Sliders Grill and Bar in Kensington;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Holyoke, Massachusetts resident George Lewis won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” that was sold at King Eddie LLC in Enfield;
  • On Thursday, July 8, Danbury resident Rendy Raposo won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 6th Edition” that was sold at Wheels of CT in Danbury;
  • On Wednesday, July 7, Hartford resident Christopher Criss won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” that was sold at Mahenoor in Portland;
  • On Wednesday, July 7, West Haven resident Isa Turkmen won $20,000 playing “20X Cash 6th Edition” that was sold at Barrys Package Store in Meriden.

