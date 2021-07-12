Texas Democrats can’t beat election bill, so they’re running to Washington for bailout
Like so many failed enterprises before them, Democrats in the Texas Legislature are heading to Washington in search of a bailout. Democratic House members are reportedly fleeing Austin and the special session that Gov. Greg Abbott initiated last week, aiming to stop an election-law bill even as it gets more innocuous by the day. If they do, the House will lack enough members to operate under its rules, and if they like their accommodations enough to stay for a few weeks, they could kill the session entirely.www.star-telegram.com
Comments / 0