Texas State

Texas Democrats can't beat election bill, so they're running to Washington for bailout

By Ryan J. Rusak
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 17 days ago

Like so many failed enterprises before them, Democrats in the Texas Legislature are heading to Washington in search of a bailout. Democratic House members are reportedly fleeing Austin and the special session that Gov. Greg Abbott initiated last week, aiming to stop an election-law bill even as it gets more innocuous by the day. If they do, the House will lack enough members to operate under its rules, and if they like their accommodations enough to stay for a few weeks, they could kill the session entirely.

Immigration
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Texas State
CBS DFW

US Attorney General Merrick Garland Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Order Targeting Migrants

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order targeting migrants in a Thursday letter, calling it “both dangerous and unlawful” and urging the governor to immediately rescind it. On Wednesday, Abbott issued an executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants “who pose...
Texas State
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott’s New Executive Order Limits Local Leaders’ Response To COVID-19 In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Thursday, July 29, related to COVID-19. He said the reason was to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response. The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated. It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Abbott released the following statement: “Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order...
Texas State

Texas Lawmakers Sound The Alarm: Senate Dems Lack Urgency On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON ― Texas Democrats who left the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions continued a public campaign in Washington, D.C., this week to convince federal lawmakers to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. And they have a stark warning: National Democrats are fiddling while voters’ rights are in crisis.
Presidential Election

DOJ may sue states like Texas for returning to pre-COVID voting laws

The Justice Department sent a stern warning on Wednesday that it may sue states that return to pre-pandemic voting laws, adding fuel to the fiery national debate over election integrity measures. The new Biden administration legal guidance stated that, “The department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of...
Washington, DC

The Bipartisan Backslapping of the Senate Rang Hollow Amid the Witless Bullying of House Republicans

WASHINGTON—Wednesday ended with one of the most distressingly cloying press conferences through which I ever sat. (The back-patting was so constant and vigorous that none of the assembled U.S. Senators was in any danger of choking on anything.) The event was to celebrate not just the Senate’s bold decision to talk about an infrastructure plan, but also, as everybody in the front of the room rushed to proclaim, the “fact that Washington can work, in a bipartisan fashion, to get things done.” And then Kyrsten Sinema, the implausibly important Democratic senator from Arizona, was allowed to take her bow.
Politics

State rep asks AG if Gov. Abbott can vacate absent Democrats' seats

(The Center Square) – State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to provide legal guidance to clarify whether Gov. Greg Abbott can vacate the seats of House Democrats who fled the state and call a special election for voters to replace them. White, who serves...
Texas State

Texas House Democrats spar with congressional Republicans over their protest of state voting bills

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans in Congress took on Texas House Democrats on Thursday in a tense, four-hour congressional subcommittee meeting that drilled into the technicalities of voter restriction bills sitting in limbo back in Austin and at times erupted into angry accusations.
Congress & Courts

Texas House members testify in Congress over election bills

AUSTIN, Texas — In the latest chapter of the special session quorum break, three Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., and one Republican testified to Congress Thursday morning on elections bills that have been the source of bitter partisanship since the beginning of the regular session in January. The U.S....
Texas State

Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.
Texas State

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Texas State

Republicans tell Democrats to come back to Texas to negotiate election bill

AUSTIN, Texas 一 The special session in Texas is in limbo since Democrats have been in Washington D.C for three weeks. Thursday, they testified in a congressional hearing about the Republican-led election bill they are protesting. The Democrats continued to push back against the proposal, saying it restricts Texan's access...

