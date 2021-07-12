Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

Digital health companies raked in $15 billion in funding in the first half of 2021 (1H 2021), setting a new record. Funding activity rose by 138% in 1H 2021, compared to $6.3 billion in 1H 2020. In addition, 136 digital health M&A transactions were agreed upon at the same time, compared to 83 in 1H 2020, and a record of 12 companies went public during the first six months of the year, according to Mercom Capital Group in a new report.