Even if you're vaccinated, you should wear a mask in places of high transmissibility—and you could give COVID to someone else. These eyebrow-raising facts were revealed yesterday by the CDC. In response, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joined SiriusXM's Doctor Radio Reports and opened up to show host Dr. Marc Siegel about the delta variant and evidence that it's something that fully vaccinated people may pass along to others, and the idea of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.