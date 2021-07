We’ve all seen these types of arcade games like Sega’s Key Master. The type of game that is seemingly skill-based and if you’re great at reflexes and hit the button on time then you’ll get rewarded with a prize. You’ll often find these machines in different arcades or public areas like mall outlets. However, you might not know that some of these machines are not necessarily based on skill. Players can do everything correctly, but you’ll still find that the game will trigger a loss.