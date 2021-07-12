Refrigerated Trucking Capacity Shortage: How to Avoid Sky-High Costs

I remember when I was a junior in high school in 1962, I had a part-time job after school and on Saturdays working for the PV Company Grain elevator and Lumber yard in Dunn Center. (My wages were $.85/hr.). Most of my job duties were filling orders for lumber, feed and fertilizer supplies, and fueling vehicles for customers. One job that was required at least once every two weeks was unloading lumber from a railroad car onto a truck, one board at a time, and then unloading the lumber from the truck into a bin in the lumber shed, one board at a time. Back then, most of the lumber, farm machinery, and vehicles came to our area by railroad cars. Almost every town had an unloading ramp by the railroad for this purpose. Even up until the late 1900’s, farm and construction machinery came to our area by railroad cars. Today, almost all of these supplies and equipment are brought into our area by trucks. The railroads are now hauling grain, coal, oil, and ethanol for most of their freight today. Around 70% of the freight is now hauled by trucks.