‘Our Friend Morti Won The Match’: Italy’s Sacred Culture Of Football Superstition

Maguire’s penalty kick for England has just soared past Dunnarumma, Italy’s goalkeeper, into the back of the net. The piazza groans. Italy's Bonucci steps up. Knuckles are white gripping Moretti beers, eyes glued to the maxi screen elaborately affixed the old well in the center of the square. The tension is palpable. Suddenly, my partner turns to me and announces he’s going inside the bar to pay for the drinks. “Now?!” I cry. He looks at me in anguish. “I didn’t watch when Italy scored the winning goal in 2006. If I watch now, they’ll lose.” He pushes desperately through the crowd, averting his eyes from the screen.