Larimer County, CO

Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate at Larimer County Jail

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Larimer County Jail that was reported Sunday. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 a.m. Sunday, a jail deputy was conducting routine inmate status checks and found an unresponsive 59-year-old man in his cell. Other deputies and jail medical staff responded and attempted to revive the inmate but were unsuccessful.

