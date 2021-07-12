Cancel
Bucks County Man Found Dead In Car At Lehigh County Shopping Center

By Nicole Acosta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trLRA_0aucR3TE00
700 block of North Krocks Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Bucks County man was found dead in his car at a Lehigh County shopping center Saturday night, authorities said.

Micah L. Bielucki, 50, of Northampton Township, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. in his car parked in the 700 Block of North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said.

The block is in the Hamilton Crossings shopping center in Allentown.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information was available.

